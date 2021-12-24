‘Rotational classes in schools may be extended’

Chennai :

With the Omicron variant threat looming large with 33 fresh cases being reported in the state on Thursday alone, conducting physical classes in Tamil Nadu schools on a rotation basis might be extended further to ensure the safety of the students.





However, the School Education Department is keen that the schools are functioning continuously for the students from Class 1 to Class 12 without break. A senior official from the School Education Department said that conducting physical classes is very crucial at this point of time as the students have already lost their active learning and social life for the last one and half years due to prolonged lockdowns. “However, we are not taking lightly with regard to the spread of Omicron cases,” he said adding “schools will function under careful monitoring with additional precautionary measures that will be strictly followed.”





He said there will be a review meeting shortly between high-level authorities of both the Education and Health Department to discuss the current pandemic situation and would take a decision whether to continue to conduct physical classes on a rotation basis.





With the state allocating Rs 116 crore to improve Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the schools, the official said all the parents of the school children have been communicated to ensure they all are vaccinated and keep the institution informed in case of traveling to other states during Christmas and New Year holidays. The official also said that the health authorities have also advised resuming the distribution of Vitamin and Zinc tablets to all the students studying in government and government-aided schools.





Pointing out that additional training for all the teachers, including school heads with regard to children’s safety, COVID prevention measures, health and hygiene have already started, the official said “the management of all the schools, including private institutions were instructed to conduct the parents-teachers meeting on regular basis to inform about the safety measures that will be taken in the schools.”