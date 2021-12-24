Ayush Min Sonowal lauds TN for research on Siddha

Chennai :

Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday emphasised the need to promote the uniqueness of the Siddha system of medicine for the benefit of mankind and said his ministry is glad to note that all the stakeholders including the government of Tamil Nadu have joined hands in combating the pandemic in an effective manner.





He was inaugurating the 5th Siddha Day celebrations on ‘Strength of Siddha medicine for communicable diseases’ held under the joint auspices of the National Institute of Siddha, Central Council for Research in Siddha and the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy, here.





“The Ministry of Ayush has further implemented a scheme for distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines all over the country, free of cost, through various nodal institutions to enhance the immunity of the public at large,” he said.





Currently, 184 new colleges have been permitted to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate courses (2015-20) in Siddha which includes Siddha medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. The effort has resulted in additional 16,824 undergraduate seats and 2,258 post-graduate seats.





Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said the State will soon have its own Siddha medical university. “We are scouting for an ideal site and the place will be finalised in a month’s time,” he said.





Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Ayush and Ministry of Women and Child Development, was also present on the occasion.