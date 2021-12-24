Six from abroad among TN’s 11 imported cases

Chennai :

At least 607 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, including 11 imported — two cases each from Europe, the UK, and the US, and three cases from Andhra Pradesh and two from West Bengal — taking the total number of cases in the State to 27,42,224.





Of all the districts, Chennai recorded the highest of 145 daily cases, while 92 cases were recorded in Coimbatore, 56 in Chengalpattu and 45 in Erode.





A total of 1,03,708 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate in the State stood at 0.6 per cent, with the highest of 1.1 per cent positivity in Chengalpattu and Tirupur.





The positivity rate in Chennai came down to 0.8 per cent. Currently, there are 8,013 active cases in the State.





As many as eight deaths were reported due to the deadly virus in the State taking the toll till now to 36,707. On Thursday, 689 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,98,628.