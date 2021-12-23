OPS wants govt to pull down all old buildings in TN

Chennai :

The former Chief Minister's plea came in the wake of the collapse of an old building in Madurai killing a police head constable and grievously injuring another policeman on Wednesday morning.





OPS on Thursday said that the government should conduct a survey of old buildings and dilapidated buildings that are not in use and pull them down to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.





The former Chief Minister said that there was an opinion among the masses to increase the solatium of Rs 25 lakh announced to the family of the dead head constable. He also said called upon the state government to register a criminal case against the owner of the dilapidated building that had fallen on the cop-killing him instantly.





He also called upon the Chief Minister to meet the expenses of the injured policeman who is convalescing at a private hospital.