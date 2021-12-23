Half yearly holidays for school students from December 25: Poyyamozhi

Chennai :

Usually, every year, holidays will be announced from Christmas to New Year for students soon after their half-yearly exams. However, as schools were opened very late this year, both quarterly and half-yearly exams were canceled.





A senior official from the School Education Department said on December 21 that chances are very bleak to announce holidays as most of the schools are still lacking behind the schedule to cover the portions.





Following this, Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi released a press meet on Thursday and announced that half yearly holidays for schools to start from Saturday, on December 25, and will end on Jan 2(Sunday).