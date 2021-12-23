Will always work to protect welfare of farmers: Stalin on National Farmers' Day

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday extended his greetings to all the farmers of the country.





In his tweet, he wrote, " It is the peasants whom Thiruvalluvar refers to as the pillar of the world, who have today shown to the world the strength of democracy. We will always protect the welfare of the farmers as they protect the crops! We will share our congratulations with the farmers and commit to it."





National Farmers' Day (Kisan Diwas) is celebrated on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhry Charan Singh. Singh served as the country's Prime Minister between July 28, 1979, and January 14, 1980. People refer to him as 'champion of India's peasants'.