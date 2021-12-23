Increase compensation for crops damaged during floods, demands OPS

Chennai :

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday said that the party will continue to demand Rs 30,000 compensation per acre for farmers, who lost their crops during the recent deluge. OPS who extended National Farmers Day wishes Tamil Nadu farmers in a statement said that the AIADMK will continue to be the voice of farmers to address the agrarian crisis. He also said several farmers have lost their livestock due to floods and demanded adequate compensation from the State government.





Pointing out that the AIADMK governments had always been farmer-friendly government, he recalled the schemes implemented by the party, including the increase in subsidies for farm produce and construction of massive warehousing facilities. OPS also recalled the central gazette notification of the Cauvery Water Management Board and the increase of Mullaiperiyar Dam storage level from 136 feet to 142 as key milestone achievements of late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.



