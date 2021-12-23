CB-CID takes over probe into death of schoolgirl in Dindigul

Chennai :

The vicitm was studying in Class 5 at a government school in Dindigul’s Pachalur and her body was found on December 15. She was found with severe burn injuries near school kitchen by her family who went to school searching for her as she failed to turn up at home during lunch break.





The state police head quarters has trasferred the case to CB-CID and has instructed the Dindigul SP to hand over the case files.