GO issued for ‘Ilakiya Mamani Award’

Chennai :

According to the order, three persons and scholars, who have contributed for Tamil language and Tamil literature, will be awarded with ‘Ilakiya Mamani Award’ annually. Those selected for the award will receive a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each along with a gold medal, certificate of appreciation and a golden shawl.





The state has allotted Rs 17.1 lakh as expenditure for the award, which would include Rs 5 lakh for the cash prize and the remaining amount for purchasing one sovereign of gold for the medal.





The ‘Ilakiya Mamani Award’ would be given on the second day of ‘Thai’ (on Tiruvalluvar Day).





To select the awardees a committee with Minister of Tamil Development Thangam Thennarasu as the Chairperson and Director of Tamil Development Department as the member secretary has been constituted.





Five more experts have also been appointed to select the awardees.





M Ramachandran, former vice chancellor, Tamil University, Professor Sabapathy Mohan, former vice chancellor, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Professor Saradha Nambi Aarooraan, former principal of Queen Mary’s College, Professor Porko, former vice chancellor, Madras University and Professor P Marudhanayagam, former professor, Pondicherry University are the five members of the panel.