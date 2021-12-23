Ganja nexus: 2 Pudukai cops suspended

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, there were widespread complaints about ganja peddling across the district. Acting on the complaints, DIG (Tiruchy Range) A Saravana Sundar ordered the Pudukkottai SP to form special teams to prevent the menace. Subsequently, special teams were formed and they closely monitored the ganja sale network in the district.





Meanwhile, the special team secured a woman ganja peddler, identified as Janaki, on Thirukokarnam Main Road and seized 140 kg of ganja from her.





During interrogation, the police were shocked to learn from her some policemen were also involved in the racket and they used to tip her before raids. She also informed that the Pudukkottai town station SSI Chandrasekar, Thirpuvanavasal station Head Constable Muthukumar had a nexus with her and received money for alerts.





Acting on a report from the special team, the DIG suspended both Chandrasekar and Muthukumar. The DIG also served a memo to Pudukkottai Town SI Anbalagan and Thirukokarnam Inspector Gurunathan for having shielded Chandrasekar and Muthukumar.



