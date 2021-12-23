Two panchaloha idols of Nagai temple worth Rs 2 cr recovered

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, the DGP said, the two panchaloha idols of Adipoora Amman and Vinayagar went missing from Sri Thalaranyeswarar Temple in Sanniyasi Palangudi village in Nagapattinam and a case was registered. But, the investigators could not get any lead in the case.





As per the directions of the High Court, the case was later transferred to the idol wing police in 2017 and the sleuths registered a fresh case and conducted investigations during which they found that these two idols were kept in a particular temple without any documents.





Subsequently, the idol wing police who studied the idols comparing with the documents available from Sri Thalaranyeswarar temple and found that they were the idols missing from the temple. The team later recovered the idols and they would be produced before the court and would be replaced at the temple after completing the legal proceedings, the DGP said.





The DGP appreciated the idols wing team for their continuous efforts in spotting the missing idols.