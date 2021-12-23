Is special economic advisory council working, asks OPS

Chennai :

In a statement, OPS said that the AIADMK government in its budget presentation estimated the state debt to be around Rs 5.70 lakh crore during the current year and stepped down after the elections. The DMK government initially blamed the AIADMK for the debts and subsequently formed a special economic advisory council to the Chief Minister to advise on economic and social reforms. Similarly, the planning commission was also formed to help the state, but it has been several months after the formation of these councils and committees, but nothing concrete had come from the government to boost its revenue.





The previous AIADMK government had always encouraged state employees by providing dearness allowance on par with Centre.





But, the current DMK government is remaining silent on these issues. Rather than taking up constructive politics, the DMK is practising blame game politics.





“The government servants should understand that the AIADMK is always a friendly one to them,” OPS said.