Sasikala’s nephew Vivek quizzed in Kodanad case

Coimbatore :

Vivek was issued summon by police to appear for an inquiry. Police sources said that he was questioned at the PRS Grounds to know if any valuables and important documents kept in the estate had gone missing. He was also asked about the Kodanad estate bungalow and the heist. Police are likely to call Vivek for another round of inquiry in the next few days. Meanwhile, speculations were rife that the special police team may also summon J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala for an inquiry.





After the DMK assumed power, police have launched a fresh probe to unravel the mystery behind the chain of incidents involving the death of a security guard, Jayalalithaa’s car driver Kanagaraj and suicide of estate computer operator Dinesh Kumar.