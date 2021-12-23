BJP raps V-C for inviting activist to chair conclave, Raja among 500 held

Coimbatore :

H Raja sought the resignation of Vice Chancellor P Kaliraj for organising the conference on women’s rights in the Social Welfare Department by inviting such political activists.





“While speaking, Vice Chancellor Kaliraj had even expressed his desire to participate in the conference by wearing a black shirt. He should either resign or express an unconditional apology for making such a remark. He can very well wear a black shirt by joining Dravidar Kazhagam. Organising such meetings in the university premises may trigger communal hatred among students,” he said.





Raja also said that he would submit a petition to Governor demanding action against the V-C. Police removed the BJP cadres from the spot.