57-year-old Inspector dies by suicide in Kovai police quarters

Published: Dec 23,202104:34 AM

A 57-year-old inspector attached to the special battalion in Kovaipudur committed suicide at the police quarters in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Selvaraj
Coimbatore: Police said Selvaraj came home at around 6.10 am from Mettupalayam camp. Then the family members found him hanging with a lungi tied to the ceiling fan at around 2.10 pm. On receiving information, the police sent the body for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The Kuniamuthur police suspect that he took the extreme step due to family issues. Selvaraj is survived by his wife and two sons. A case has been registered and further inquiries are on.

