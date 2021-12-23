Remnants of crashed copter carrying Gen Rawat taken to Sulur Air Base

The remnants of the crashed helicopter, which claimed the lives of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others, were taken to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Wednesday.
Coimbatore: The Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities were gathering parts of the crashed helicopter after the mishap on December 8. Several small parts of the chopper were cut using welding instruments and carried out of the crash site in the forest area by army personnel. They were loaded into two trucks and taken to the Sulur Air Base. However larger parts of the chopper, including wings, tail piece, engine and rottar are left on the site itself. As they weigh more and cannot be carried by men, the army has urged the district administration to create a pathway through the forest cover to transport them by vehicles. The crash site has already been brought under the control of the army and the public were barred from visiting the spot.
Conversations