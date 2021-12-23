Thu, Dec 23, 2021

180 travel by Nilgiris Mountain Rail service on first day of resumption

Published: Dec 23,202104:34 AM

After two months, the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) resumed its services between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam on Wednesday.

Representative image
Coimbatore:  The train, which was stopped due to obstructions on the track caused by landslides following heavy rains last month, had commenced its journey from Mettupalayam at around 7.10 am. On Wednesday, as many as 180 passengers took the journey with cheer by the heritage train. The NMR with five bogies reached Udhagamandalam at around 12.05 pm. It was also operated in the return direction. The passengers wore face masks and followed other COVID-19 protocols during their journey. Officials said that the bookings for the NMR train are likely to pick up in the coming days during the weekend and for Christmas and New Year. Earlier, as restoration works got over, an NMR train was operated on a trial run through the mountainous track on December 20.

