Boy caught under father’s cart wheel accidentally, succumbs in T’malai

A father underwent the horrific experience of seeing his son being run over by the wheel of the cart he was driving resulting in his death on Tuesday.
Tiruvannamalai: According to police, Arunachalam of Asthinapuram near Pernamallur adjacent to Arani made a living by hiring his cart for various services. On Tuesday he along with his son Dinesh (13), a Class 7 student in a local school were returning with a load of sand from Avaniapuram near the Cheyyar river. Dinesh was sleeping on the sand in the cart. When the cart neared Pernamallur town panchayat office, Dinesh suddenly slipped and fell from the cart and was run over by the cart wheel in front of his father Arunachalam’s eyes. Locals retrieved Dinesh and rushed him to the Pernamallur PHC from where after first aid he was referred to the Anarni GH where doctors declared him “brought dead.” Pernamallur police registered a case and are investigating.
