Tamil Nadu: Doctors appeal to govt on cancelling Jallikattu in 2022

Chennai :

With the year coming to a close paving way for the Jallikattu traditional sport for Pongal (mid-January), about 80 medical doctors on Wednesday appealed to the TN government not to give its nod to the conduct of the popular bull taming sport this time due to COVID risk and Omicron variant concerns.





The doctors have appealed to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Health Minister Ma Subramanian not to allow Jallikattu events as COVID and the emerging variant could turn out to be a super spreader, a PETA release stated.