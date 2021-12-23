Gulf returnee suspected to have Omicron variant

Thiruchirapalli :

The 27-year-old from Thirumangalakudi near Kumbakonam, on return to his native from Sharjah via Chennai on December 19, had undergone a medical test and the results are awaited. On Wednesday the youth was running a high temperature and was rushed to the Thanjavur MCH. Speaking to reporters, Dean Dr G Ravikumar said since the youth has a high temperature he has been isolated in a special ward, and since he is an overseas returnee, samples are sent for lab tests. Meanwhile, a 56-year-old man who returned from the UK on December 16 was admitted to the Medical College and is awaiting test results. “This person has no symptoms but still, we are monitoring him,” the dean said.



