Payment options eased for TNUHDB tenements

Chennai :

The government decreased the monthly payment and increased the tenure. According to the order, in the scheme areas where more than 100% additional tenements have been built or are to be built, the beneficiaries contribution for the existing allottees is fixed at Rs 250 per month or a period of 20 years. In the scheme areas where 60 to 100% additional tenements have been built or are to be built, the contribution for existing allottees is fixed at Rs 400 for Chennai and Rs 300 for places other than Chennai.





In the scheme areas where 30 to 60% additional tenements have been built or are to be built, contribution for existing allottees is fixed at Rs 500 for Chennai and Rs 400 for people outside Chennai. In the scheme areas where less than 30% additional tenements have been built or are to be built the contribution for existing allottees is fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh or 10% of the project cost, whichever is less, for Chennai and Rs 1 lakh or 10% of the project cost, whichever is less for areas outside Chennai.





The government, with an aim to eradicate slums, is planning to construct 9.53 lakh houses in the next 10 years and to ensure that the houses are affordable to all.