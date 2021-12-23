Recreation clubs to be inspected for illegal activities

Chennai :

In his December 20 dated order to all deputy IGs and district registrars, MP Sivan Arul, IG, State Registration Department, said the recreation clubs registered under the 1975 Act ought to be periodically inspected by district registrars.





Detailing the provisions of Section 38 of the Act, Sivan Arul said action should be initiated to cancel the registration of the societies if unlawful activities were noticed in the functioning of the clubs during inspections. Explaining that an activity shall be deemed unlawful if it is offense punishable under any provision of law for the time being in force, the order of the IG said that if the registrar of societies learns about illegal activities happening in a registered club of society, he should commence an inquiry and issue a notice seeking to know why its registration should not be cancelled.





The registrar should also pass appropriate orders on cancellation of the society’s registration after perusing the reply of the society. The IG also insisted that the registrar must inform the jurisdiction police inspector about action initiated. The registrars are also entitled to carry out inspections every three months. The IG advised the deputy IGs to conduct monthly review on action initiated by district registrars in the zones falling under their purview.