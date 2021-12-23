Cop dies as century-old Madurai building collapses

Madurai :

Police said the deceased was identified as C Saravanan (44) and another head constable K Kannan (49), both attached to B1 Villakkuthoon police station. The cops were on night patrol duty.





The dilapidated concrete building above a closed shop suddenly crumbled on the cops, when they were standing near it. They were pulled out of the debris and rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), where the doctors declared Saravanan as brought dead.Kannan was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for head and limb injuries. District Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar and Commissioner of Police, Madurai city, Prem Anand Sinha inspected the spot and held inquiries. Police have registered a case.





Expressing grief and conveying his condolences to the bereaved family, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased head constable and a government job to his wife. He also ordered an assistance of Rs five lakh to the family of the cop who was severely injured, an official release said.