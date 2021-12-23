Tamil Nadu: 82 from high-risk countries detected with ‘S-gene drop’

Chennai :

The samples of the 82 passengers have been sent to the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem), Bengaluru, for genomic sequencing analysis, the minister said.





“All the 82 passengers are fine,” he told reporters.





On test samples already sent to inStem, Bengaluru last week, he said the department has received the results of 13 people who were tested, of which one was confirmed to have the ‘Omicron’ variant of the coronavirus, the ‘delta’ variant in eight and four ‘non-sequence’.





On December 15, Tamil Nadu declared its first Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was a 47-year-old passenger who arrived from Nigeria.





Meanwhile, to step up surveillance at international airports, the government has requested the Centre to allow the Health department to conduct COVID-19 tests of all international passengers arriving in Tamil Nadu, as against the current practice of testing those arriving from ‘at risk’ countries, the minister said.





On the vaccination front, he said the 16th state-wide mega vaccination camp would be held on December 26 (Sunday), targeting 93 lakh people who are eligible to receive the second dose of vaccination.





Meanwhile, seven international passengers were tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. “Of the seven, one case each are from Virudhunagar and Namakkal, while five cases are in Chennai. All of them are currently being treated at various hospitals in the State,” said Dr P Sampath, Joint Director (EPI), Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.