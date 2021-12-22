25 government medical college hospitals to have digital display board: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a digital display board that displays the services and treatment provided for the people at Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. Over 25 government medical college hospitals across Tamil Nadu to have the digital display board within a week. Meanwhile, the State Health Department released a report that a total of 456 people healed from accidents during the past four days under Innuyir Kappom Thittam – Nammai Kakkum 48.





“To create awareness among people, the digital display board will carry details of kind of services, treatment provided to the patients, and the hospital’s achievements. On another display board, it will have content of the number of patients who are under treatment and for what disease in the hospital. We are planning to set up the digital board at 25 government medical college hospitals, which will come into a function within a week,” said Ma Subramanian.





As 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu are expected to be inaugurated in a week or two, the digital display board will be placed at the colleges too. Also, in order to improve the structure of the Government Kilpauk Medical College hospital, a new building with six floors is under construction and it is expected to be completed next year.





“A total cost of Rs 135. 5 crore is spent for the construction of the six-floor building, it will have more operation theatres, ICUs, and special burn wards. Also, Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) to contribute medical accessories and others for the hospital at a cost of Rs 185.5 crore,” said the minister.





Meanwhile, the state health department released a report that a total of 456 people healed from accidents during the past four days under Innuyir Kappom Thittam – Nammai Kakkum 48. A total cost of Rs 40, 93,800 preauth amount raised till date in both government and private hospitals in Tamil Nadu.





The scheme was launched on December 18 by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at 610 hospitals across the state. In the past 4 days 456 people healed from accidents at various hospitals of which Chengalpattu has the highest number of admissions with 38 (28 government and 10 private hospitals), followed by Kallakurichi with 29 patients at government hospitals and 27 patients were treated in Tiruppur district, and Chennai reported 10 patients in government hospitals.