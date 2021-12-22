Muslim League condemns change in holiday pattern in Lakshadweep

Chennai :

TNML Founder President VMS Mustafa, in a statement, said, "For Muslims, Friday is an auspicious day and so in Lakshadweep where Muslims are the majority Friday and Saturday were observed holidays and Sunday was a working day. But now, Patel has declared Friday as a working day and Saturday and Sunday as holidays. Katchatheevu is a land of peace but communalists like Patel will destroy the prevailing peace."





Mustafa also said that usually an IAS officer will be appointed as administrator of Lakshadweep but after BJP came to power former Minister Patel, from Gujarat, was appointed as the administrator. Ever since his appointment, there has been chaos on the island as Lakshadweep, which was insulated from Covid, started witnessing a rapid increase in cases in which more than 20 persons died.





Other chaotic orders of Patel include permitting liquor sale on the island and banning beef due to which there were widespread protests in the island, said Mustafa, who also urged the central govt to restore the holiday pattern that existed previously.