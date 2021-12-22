Tamil Nadu govt to set up Siddha college in Tiruchy soon, says KN Nehru

naugurating the Siddha camp at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, Nehru said, Siddha medicine has the complete cure for any disease and so the late DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan was taking Siddha medicine all through his life.
Thiruchirapalli: Steps would be initiated to set up a Siddha college in Tiruchy for which the announcement might be made during the upcoming Assembly session, said the Minister KN Nehru here on Tuesday.Inaugurating the Siddha camp at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here, Nehru said, Siddha medicine has the complete cure for any disease and so the late DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan was taking Siddha medicine all through his life. Many leaders like Arcot Veerasamy and others followed this medicine, he said. Nehru urged the farmers to cultivate millets like thinai, kambu and ragi which would boost immunity power when consumed regularly. Though there was uncertain rain, the farmers could not plan properly to cultivate such crops. Since many people have begun to consume these healthy foods, cultivating such millets would give farmers a good income, he said. Meanwhile, the Minister pointed out that there was a continuous demand among the people of Tiruchy to have a siddha college. “A proposal has been sent to the government and it will be announced by the upcoming Assembly session,” assured the Minister.
Conversations