Madras HC raps YouTuber for derogatory comments against leaders

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday rapped YouTuber Sattai Duraimurugan for his derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and former chief minister M Karunanidhi. A petition seeking to cancel his bail plea came up for hearing before Justice B Pugalendhi. The YouTuber was even harsh in his criticism against these leaders and posted a video on his YouTube channel earlier and was arrested. He moved a bail plea before the court, which granted him bail on conditions after obtaining a confession statement that he would not indulge in such acts. But he breached the trust again. Hence, the state counsel objected to grant him bail. The Judge, after hearing, asked whether the YouTuber could talk to any extent in the context of freedom of expression and the Judge cited that he’s hesitant to even utter such derogatory comments made by the YouTuber. The court would tend to cancel the bail plea and reserved its judgment.
