AIADMK MLA Pollachi Jayaraman inspects pond, footwear hurled

Coimbatore: Tension prevailed in a village in this district when footwear was reportedly hurled in the direction of AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman on Tuesday. He had come to Kothawadi village to visit a pond which was full after several years. Some DMK workers who were present there reportedly entered into an argument with AIADMK men, police said. This led to fisticuffs among the workers and in the melee, a footwear was reportedly thrown towards Jayaraman, police added. Police personnel managed to take Jayaraman away. A day after extending his support to elusive former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, LoP Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged law and order problem as there was no security even for a former deputy speaker and an elected MLA. EPS also alleged that the police stood like a mute spectator watching the violence unleashed by DMK workers.
