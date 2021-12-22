Ensure printing of TN textbooks in Tamil Nadu itself, says Alagiri

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that textbooks of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation are printed only in the state.
Chennai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to ensure that textbooks of Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation are printed only in the state. Referring to the floating of global tenders in the previous AIADMK regime in 2018 which allowed textbooks to be published outside the state, Alagiri said that about 50 per cent of print orders were given to printing presses in the state and the rest to other state printers, which has jeopardized the business of printers in Tamil Nadu. Stating that governments in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala only print within their states and not outside the state, the TNCC president quoted Tamil Nadu printers as saying that like in the previous AIADMK regime led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, the first print order has been issued to Andhra Pradesh this year as per the tender.
