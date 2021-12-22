Act against Lanka for human rights violation: Anbumani

Chennai :

To prove his claim Anbumani shared a picture of pesticide being sprayed on a Tamil Nadu fisherman and the picture created an uproar. Anbumani said that in the name of COVID-19 preventive measures pesticides were sprayed on the arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen which is a violation of human rights.





“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has clearly given the directions that usage of pesticides on human beings will cause side effects and diseases on humans. WHO has also said that spraying pesticides is against the rights of the humans and will amount to insulting humans,” said Anbumani, who also demanded action on Sri Lankan for violating the directions of the WHO. Anbumani further said that after the arrest, Micheal, a-53-year-old fisherman, is critical and has been admitted to a hospital. The Centre should not further postpone the talks with the Sri Lankan government and should take immediate steps to rescue Tamil Nadu fishermen.





CPM flays Centre for inaction





Meanwhile, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan hit out at the Union government for failing to put an end to the continuing attack of the Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen at Palk Bay and the arrest of 69 fishermen in the last few days.





“CPM vehemently condemn the Lankan Navy’s transgression. Claiming that the Tamil Nadu fishermen have crossed the border, the Navy continues to damage their boats and harass them through arrest,” he said.





Pointing out that the BJP government’s inaction on the issue shows their indifference towards the state fishermen, he said, “It is highly reprehensible that the Union BJP government has not taken action despite the persistent insistence of the Tamil Nadu government and political parties that a permanent solution be found for the safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen.”





He also urged the state government to pressurise the union government to secure the release of 69 fishermen and their boats and fishing nets and also ensure the fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen.