OPS calls for tight COVID checking

I hope the Chief Minister considers the importance of this issue and take necessary steps, OPS said in his statement.





Meanwhile, Panneerselvam urged Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Textiles, to take steps and restore the previous GST slab fixed for the textile industry. The AIADMK leader in a DO letter to Goyal said that the textile industry, in view of the pandemic for the last two years and due to the unprecedented rise in the price of cotton yarn, was facing a lot of challenges, he said. Adding to this, was the rising of slab from 5 per cent to 12 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022. The revised tax slabs would be a blow to MSMEs. Therefore, the Textile Minister should take up this matter with the Ministry of Finance and ensure that the GST slab rate was brought down to 5 per cent, the statement added.