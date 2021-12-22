Illam Thedi Kalvi team sacked after volunteer buys liquor on duty

Thiruchirapalli :

A video of a volunteer who got down from the vehicle of Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme in front of a Tasmac outlet in Thottiyam, Tiruchy and purchasing liquor went viral from Monday, the educational officials conducted an inquiry about the video and found it to be true. They were volunteers creating awareness about education in Illam Thedi Kalvi Scheme. They used to perform folk dance, sing songs for two hours all along the main junctions.





After a thorough study, the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) R Balamurali ordered the removal of the team led by Sharmila Sankar. The CEO also warned the volunteers against such activities during their duty.