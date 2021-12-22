Talks on with SL for release of TN fishermen: Centre

New Delhi :

India on Tuesday expressed concern over the detention of 68 of its fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities and said the issue of their “early release” has been taken up with the island nation.





“We are concerned at the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between December 18 to 20. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.





He said the Indian High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of “early release” of the fishermen and their boats with the Sri Lankan government. “Officials from the Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met the detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support,” Bagchi said. “This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation,” he said. Bagchi was responding to media queries regarding the detention of the Indian fishermen.