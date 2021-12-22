CM’s dashboard to begin from Wednesday

Chennai :

With the launch of his ambitious “CM’s Dashboard” scheme, Stalin would monitor from his office the status of every project implemented in TN using a digital dashboard that would give real-time updates of projects. A teaser released by the government stated that the project would be a stepping stone to taking governance to the next level by integrating data informatics and artificial intelligence.

Even the staff at the grassroots of the government machinery could be held accountable if their performance does not match the expectation of the government vis-a-vis project implementation. And they might even receive surprise inquiries from the Chief Minister’s office if they were found to be falling behind.





State DGP Sylendra Babu aptly summed up the project as a technical tool to march towards the future. “It will help identify which project is being implemented in which village and where was the project lagging,” Amudha, principal secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Development said. “The Chief Minister will monitor what project will happen tomorrow, next year and in five years using the dashboard,” bureaucrats who featured in the promotion video of the project launch said.