Tamil Nadu State board exams notification soon

Chennai :

School Education Department sources said following several queries from parents and teachers with regard to board exams being conducted, the authorities decided to release the exam schedule shortly.





Hinting that the board exams might be conducted in May to give teachers enough time to cover the trimmed syllabus portions, an official said the board exams will be based on the truncated syllabus.





“The whole exam process including receiving applications till issuing hall tickets would take at least four months and therefore it would be the right time to issue the notification in this regard,” he said.





The field officials have already been instructed to identify exam centres and since it is mandatory for both the students and the invigilators to maintain social distancing, the number of exam centres are likely to be increased this year, sources said.