I-T raids mobile phone firms in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

A team of I-T officials landed at the Foxconn manufacturing unit in Sunguvarchatram near Sriperumbudur which produces cell phone components of some of the leading brands like Apple, Blackberry and Redmi. Sources said more than 3,000 employees work in the unit and they have been made to stay in various places in the locality.





Sources said that the Department had received a tip-off regarding alleged tax evasion by mobile phone companies and conducted a surprise raid at the Redmi office functioning inside the Foxconn campus around 4 pm. The entire campus has been sealed and no one was allowed to enter or leave the Foxconn premises.





Meanwhile, I-T raids were also under way at the Oppo Phones head office in Perungudi, officials said. Sleuths reached the office in six vehicles on Tuesday noon and the premises have been closed for entries of outsiders. About 50 employees who were kept inside till 6 pm were later let off. Nine police personnel from Taramani police station including a few armed cops have been posted around the premises for security. The I-T Department is expected to come out with further details later.





Foxconn was in the news recently after several women workers staged a protest last week blocking the Bengaluru highway after a few suffered food poisoning and were hospitalised. Following that, thousands of women, employees gathered on the National Highway near Sunguvarchatram and protested for the whole night to take action against the firm. The police also registered a case and are investigating.