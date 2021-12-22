Tamil Nadu allots Rs 7.5K cr for roads, bridges

According to the GO, 255 km of important state highways will be widened to four lanes at the cost of Rs Rs 2,123.64 crore and single-lane state highways (639.1 km), will be widened into two lanes at the cost of Rs 865.35 crore.

Representative image Chennai : The State issued a GO allotting Rs 7,500 crore for "widening and improvement of state highways, major district roads, other district roads and construction of culverts and bridges under comprehensive road infrastructure development programme for 2021-22". According to the GO, 255 km of important state highways will be widened to four lanes at the cost of Rs Rs 2,123.64 crore and single-lane state highways (639.1 km), will be widened into two lanes at the cost of Rs 865.35 crore. Roads for a total distance of 2,386.5 kms will be upgraded at the cost of Rs 768.9 crore.