Tue, Dec 21, 2021

Shanmughanathan epitomises truth, hardwork, loyalty and dedication: Stalin

Published: Dec 21,202107:24 PM by Online Desk

The Chief Minister also recalled times during Shanmuganathan's wedding.

Stalin with M Karunanidhi and Shanmughanathan. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @mkstalin
Chennai:
Soon after Shanmughanathan's demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to twitter to express his grief.

In a lengthy note he wrote, Stalin called Shanmughanathan the "shadow" of the late Dravidian patriarch and also mentioned him as his elder brother.



Stalin hailed his dedicated service to the party and said he was a symbol of hardwork, truth, loyalty and dedication. The Chief Minister also recalled times during Shanmuganathan's wedding.

Shanmughanathan succumbed to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

