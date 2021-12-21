Shanmughanathan epitomises truth, hardwork, loyalty and dedication: Stalin

The Chief Minister also recalled times during Shanmuganathan's wedding.
Soon after Shanmughanathan's demise, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to twitter to express his grief.
In a lengthy note he wrote, Stalin called Shanmughanathan the "shadow" of the late Dravidian patriarch and also mentioned him as his elder brother.
முத்தமிழறிஞர் கலைஞர் அவர்களின் நிழலனெ வாழ்ந்த என் ஆருயிர் அண்ணன் சண்முகநாதன் அவர்கள் மறைவுக்கு, அவரது உற்ற சகோதரனாக எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்!— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 21, 2021
உழைப்பு, உண்மை, விசுவாசம், அர்ப்பணிப்பு ஆகியவற்றின் அடையாளமாக அவர் நீடு வாழ்வார்!https://t.co/EsVd4fhLD8pic.twitter.com/4eRcKhXxx1
Stalin hailed his dedicated service to the party and said he was a symbol of hardwork, truth, loyalty and dedication. The Chief Minister also recalled times during Shanmuganathan's wedding.
Shanmughanathan succumbed to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.
