Foggy weather to continue in the city till Dec 25: RMC

Chennai :

“There is no major change in the coastal region, however till Saturday (December 25) the fog will be continued over North Coast districts of Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvarur, as the minimum temperature is likely to be below than normal by one-two degrees Celsius,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





From Saturday, the state is expected to receive easterly wind so the minimum temperature will increase and return to normal. However, fog is to be continued over the interior districts of Tamil Nadu. As the state is receiving northerly wind during the evening time, the climate is chilling compared to the daytime.





“Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will be withdrawn only when the northeasterly wind is ceased, so we have to wait till December. Because we are experiencing dry weather for the past three-four days, and currently the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are witnessing wind, and if the speed reduces we will withdraw the monsoon,” said the official.





The center issued a temperature and fog warning for the next 48 hours, as the minimum temperature is likely to be below normal by two-three degrees Celsius over the Western Ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu and by one-two degrees Celsius over coastal Tamil Nadu. Also, the shallow fog is likely to occur at one or two places over the Western Ghats and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.