Half-year holidays unlikely for Tamil Nadu school students

Chennai :

In a bid to complete the syllabus, the Tamil Nadu government has taken a decision not to declare half-yearly holidays for schools this year.





Usually, every year, holidays will be announced from Christmas to New Year for students soon after their half-yearly exams. However, as schools were opened very late this year, both quarterly and half-yearly exams were canceled.





A senior official from the School Education Department said that chances are very bleak to announce the half-yearly holidays as most of the schools are still lacking behind the schedule to cover the portions.





"Since schools were closed one week for Diwali and in addition, heavy rains were pouring across the State, schools could not function for about three weeks," he said and added that due to these factors, the portions could not be covered in time.





He said since both Christmas and New Year were coming at weekends, students would get four days' holidays. However, the official also stated if there would be pressure from parents and other stakeholders, the half-yearly holiday might be declared only for middle schools.





The official pointed out that since the government is planning to hold revision tests for board exam students studying from Class 10 to Class 12, teachers were under severe pressure to cover the portions within the time limit.





"The government also allowed institutions to conduct special classes whenever it is required to ensure that the students, especially in the government and government, aided schools should attend the revision test well," he said adding that once after the revision test, which was planned in January second week, assessment of the students will be taken into consideration and would issue notification for board exams accordingly.





The official also hinted that even Pongal holidays might be curtailed for students this year as the government is keen to conduct board exams and before that, all the portions were completed. "Special attention and care will be given for the board exam students, who perform poorly in the revision test," he added.