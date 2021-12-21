2 advocates, including Pocso accused, banned from practice

Chennai :

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday banned two advocates from practising before courts for facing criminal charges, including a Pocso case and grabbing of the public property respectively.





In a notification, the BC TN&PY has said that it has suspended advocate AP Balasubramani, a resident of K Pudur, Madurai district and M Nagaraj of Thiruppalaivanam Village in Tiruvallur district.





"A resolution has been passed on December 18, 2021, against AP Balasubramaniam under Section 35 of the Advocates Act, 1961 suspending him from the practice. The advocate has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody in a POCSO case," C Raja Kumar, secretary, BC TN&PY said in a statement.





M Nagaraj was also suspended as he and 14 other advocates trespassed into a woman's house and kept a board on the property saying "Phoenix Law Associates", according to the BC TN&PY.





"Nagaraj and others allegedly have tried to grab that property. When the women questioned their act and asked them to leave the premises, the advocate demanded Rs.20 lakhs. He has also given life threats to the family of the women," BC TN & PY noted.