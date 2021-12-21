Wife seeks govt help to bring back ailing worker from Dubai

Thiruchirapalli :

According to Veerammal (45) from Orathanadu in Thanjavur, her husband Punniyamurthy (49) went to Dubai a few years back to work in a hotel there. Two years back, he returned to India for vacation and went back again.





“Recently, while on duty in Dubai, he fell unconscious and was rushed to the hospital. There he slipped into a coma,” she said. She appealed to Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver to ask government support to bring back her ailing husband Punniyamurthy as there has been no improvement in his condition there. The Collector assured to look into the matter.



