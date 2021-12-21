Rs 72 lakh seized from Chennai bus passenger at Kaliyakavilai

Madurai :

The passenger with possession of such huge money has been identified as K. Adam (45) of Lebbai Street, Pudhupettai, Chennai, sources said. He was traveling in a bus from Chennai and destined to reach Kerala.





He’s said to be a realtor, sources said. Kanniyakumari SP V. Badri Narayanan said that the Kaliyakavilai police are verifying the source of the money. Since it’s a huge amount, the police have informed the Income Tax department. If it’s a cognizable offense, I-T authorities would deal, the SP said.



