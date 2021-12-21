Court tells police to book man for instigating fake sexual abuse plaint

Coimbatore :

According to the prosecution, an 11-year-old girl lodged a fake sexual assault complaint against a man due to the instigation of Shankar, 36, from Poyampalayam in Tirupur.





A case was registered by AWPS- Tirupur North in 2019. On hearing the case, Mahila Court Judge Suganthi directed police to book Shankar for instigating his relative girl to lodge a fake complaint of sexual assault.



