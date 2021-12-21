Woman, 5 others held on charge of killing transperson son in Salem

Coimbatore :





Meanwhile, last week Naveen was admitted with injuries to a government hospital and later he died without responding to treatment. Investigations revealed that Umadevi, who did not like her son becoming a transwoman, had assaulted him to death along with five others. “She pressured him to take hormone injections to remain male. When Naveen did not oblige, Umadevi assaulted him,” police said. Police arrested her along with Venkadesh, Kamaraj, Karthikeyan, Santhosh and Sivakumar.

A woman and five others were arrested in Salem on Sunday for murdering her 19-year-old son upset over him becoming a transwoman. According to police, Naveen Kumar, son of Umadevi, 45, from Kannagi Street in Ammapalayam had initiated efforts to become a transwoman and stayed with other members of the transgender community in Bengaluru.