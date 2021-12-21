Tue, Dec 21, 2021

Man arrested for attempting wife’s delivery following YouTube videos

Published: Dec 21,202108:15 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A man who undertook the delivery of his wife following YouTube videos due to which the child died was arrested by Nemili police on Monday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai: Loganathan (32) attempted to deliver the child following instructions from YouTube videos. However, the male child died in the botched attempt and his wife Gomathi’s (28) condition worsened and was admitted to Vellore Medical College Hospital. 

Nemili police arrested Lognathan based on a complaint given by Punnai PHC medical officer. Reacting to it, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Delivery is not like cooking which can be done by watching YouTube. People should not take any risks in delivery.”

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations