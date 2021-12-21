Man arrested for attempting wife’s delivery following YouTube videos

Chennai :





Nemili police arrested Lognathan based on a complaint given by Punnai PHC medical officer. Reacting to it, PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss said, “Delivery is not like cooking which can be done by watching YouTube. People should not take any risks in delivery.”

Loganathan (32) attempted to deliver the child following instructions from YouTube videos. However, the male child died in the botched attempt and his wife Gomathi’s (28) condition worsened and was admitted to Vellore Medical College Hospital.