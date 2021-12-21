Nellai school wall collapse: Headmistress, 3 teachers suspended

Thirunelveli :

The School Education Department has placed under suspension the headmistress and three physical education teachers of the government-aided Schaffter Higher Secondary School in connection with the death of three students in a wall collapse on the school premises here on December 17.





Official sources said BV Persis Gnanaselvi, headmistress and three physical education teachers —Jesuraj, Sudhakar and Arul Titus were suspended by Tirunelveli District Chief Educational Officer MKC Subhashini, based on an inquiry. Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu said a total of 92 structures in various schools across the district have been ordered to be demolished.



