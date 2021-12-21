Villagers seek CB-CID probe into girl’s death at Pachalur school

Madurai :





The charred body of the ill-fated girl was found behind the school on December 15. The agitating villagers staged an attention seeking demonstration at Kookal on Monday citing that there’s no safety for girl children in schools. They have unanimously decided not to send their children to school until safety for students is guaranteed and justice served.

Angered by the death of a nine-year-old school girl at Pachalur near Thandikudi, Kodaikanal taluk, local villagers of Kookal, which is the native place of the victim identified as S. Prithika, a student of Class 5 at panchayat union middle school, Pachalur, appealed to the state to immediately arrest the culprits responsible for the heinous crime.