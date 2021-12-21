CPI Maoist leader from Shimoga surrenders before Tirupattur SP

CPI Maoist state committee member Prabha of Shimoga district in Karnataka, who went by various aliases, surrendered before Tiupattur SP G Balakrishnan on Saturday.

Vellore : She was produced before the media in the presence of Vellore range DIG AG Babu on Sunday evening. Babu told reporters that Prabha contacted Tirupattur Q branch police as she expressed a wish to lead a normal life and hence was invited to surrender. She surrendered before Tirupattur SP Dr Balkrishnan on Saturday. Her husband PG Krishnamurthy who carried a Rs 5 lakh reward was recently arrested by Kerala police.